NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a report on Tuesday, May 19th.

NuCana stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $171.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.19 and a current ratio of 10.19.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($18.20) by $6.20. As a group, analysts predict that NuCana will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNA. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuCana in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 52,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NuCana by 2,256.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 74,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

