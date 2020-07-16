Kevin Kluge Sells 15,000 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Jul 16th, 2020

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) SVP Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $1,433,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 537,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,376,926.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Kluge also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 18th, Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 10th, Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $822,100.00.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Kevin Kluge sold 15,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,350,300.00.
  • On Monday, May 11th, Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $717,500.00.
  • On Thursday, May 7th, Kevin Kluge sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $700,100.00.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $88.93 on Thursday. Elastic NV has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $104.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.19. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at $13,435,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 239,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $66.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

