Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Cowen

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cowen from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.46% from the company’s previous close.

AMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.64.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $55.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $27.43 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $8,311,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,753,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,580,854.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,000 shares of company stock worth $23,180,200. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

