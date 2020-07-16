Camping World (NYSE:CWH) PT Raised to $33.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on Camping World from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Camping World from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Camping World from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camping World presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. Camping World has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 4.09.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.54 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Camping World will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Brent L. Moody purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,035.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 2,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,053.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,395,735.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 41,419 shares of company stock worth $883,096. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,906,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after acquiring an additional 428,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 109.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 423,790 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 127.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 292,899 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camping World by 131.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 412,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after buying an additional 234,505 shares during the period. 38.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

