NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Cowen

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $410.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVDA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of NVIDIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $362.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.95.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $409.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $372.58 and a 200-day moving average of $294.35. The stock has a market cap of $251.59 billion, a PE ratio of 76.47, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $147.39 and a 52-week high of $431.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.29.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.27, for a total transaction of $230,383.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,918,556.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $38,063,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,370,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,691,478. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 53 shares of company stock valued at $15,322 and have sold 250,738 shares valued at $93,670,532. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,106 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,619 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.