Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $345.00 to $355.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.84.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $312.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $304.65 and a 200-day moving average of $244.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 70.70, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $324.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,126 shares of company stock worth $53,035,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,421 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at $2,563,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

