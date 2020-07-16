NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its price target cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $61.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 197.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXTC. Bank of America cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of NXTC opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. NextCure has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a current ratio of 40.07. The stock has a market cap of $247.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.05.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextCure by 1,739.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NextCure by 6,237.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,442,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,245,000 after buying an additional 945,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

