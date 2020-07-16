NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given New $27.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) had its price target cut by research analysts at BTIG Research from $61.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 197.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NXTC. Bank of America cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of NextCure in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Shares of NXTC opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. NextCure has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a current ratio of 40.07. The stock has a market cap of $247.96 million, a P/E ratio of -9.17 and a beta of -0.05.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. Analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NextCure by 1,739.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 51,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NextCure by 6,237.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in NextCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in NextCure by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,442,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,245,000 after buying an additional 945,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NextCure Company Profile

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kevin Kluge Sells 15,000 Shares of Elastic NV Stock
Kevin Kluge Sells 15,000 Shares of Elastic NV Stock
Advanced Micro Devices Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Cowen
Advanced Micro Devices Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Cowen
Camping World PT Raised to $33.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt
Camping World PT Raised to $33.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt
NVIDIA Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Cowen
NVIDIA Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Cowen
Lululemon Athletica Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research
Lululemon Athletica Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research
NextCure Given New $27.00 Price Target at BTIG Research
NextCure Given New $27.00 Price Target at BTIG Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report