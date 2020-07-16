BTIG Research Lowers Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Price Target to $17.00

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 337.02% from the stock’s current price.
GRTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.
Shares of Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Gritstone Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $144.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.41.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 176,999 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.
Gritstone Oncology Company Profile
Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.
