BTIG Research Lowers Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Price Target to $17.00

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 337.02% from the stock’s current price.

GRTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gritstone Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Shares of Gritstone Oncology stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.09. Gritstone Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a market cap of $144.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.02. Gritstone Oncology had a negative net margin of 2,397.90% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Casdin Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,160,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after purchasing an additional 390,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,179,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 176,999 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gritstone Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Gritstone Oncology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 28,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology Company Profile

Gritstone Oncology Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

