Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) had its price target cut by equities researchers at B. Riley from $45.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Benefytt Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded Benefytt Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Benefytt Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Benefytt Technologies stock opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.96. Benefytt Technologies has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $438.43 million, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Benefytt Technologies had a positive return on equity of 40.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.86 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Benefytt Technologies will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFYT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Benefytt Technologies during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

