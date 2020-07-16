Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) PT Lowered to $7.50

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $9.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 39.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.60. The firm has a market cap of $607.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.09. Summit Hotel Properties has a twelve month low of $2.32 and a twelve month high of $12.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 556,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 149,093 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 163,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 113,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

