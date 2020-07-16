Raymond James Cuts Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $45.00

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Fioravanti bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,609,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 209.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,977,000 after buying an additional 1,094,498 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 530.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after buying an additional 777,246 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,440,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Analyst Recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Kevin Kluge Sells 15,000 Shares of Elastic NV Stock
Kevin Kluge Sells 15,000 Shares of Elastic NV Stock
Advanced Micro Devices Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Cowen
Advanced Micro Devices Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Cowen
Camping World PT Raised to $33.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt
Camping World PT Raised to $33.00 at Monness Crespi & Hardt
NVIDIA Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Cowen
NVIDIA Price Target Increased to $475.00 by Analysts at Cowen
Lululemon Athletica Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research
Lululemon Athletica Price Target Increased to $355.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research
NextCure Given New $27.00 Price Target at BTIG Research
NextCure Given New $27.00 Price Target at BTIG Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report