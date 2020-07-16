Raymond James Cuts Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target to $45.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Fioravanti bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,999.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,609,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 209.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,617,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,977,000 after buying an additional 1,094,498 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,977,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 530.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after buying an additional 777,246 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,440,000. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

