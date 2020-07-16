RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s previous close.

RLJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RLJ Lodging Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.78.

NYSE RLJ opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.80. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

