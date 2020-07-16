Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at SVB Leerink

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.90% from the company’s previous close.

FMTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. Forma Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

