Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,210 Shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 364,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,701 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in HB Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in HB Fuller by 5.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 132.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HB Fuller by 41.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,310,000 after buying an additional 159,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $270,999.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,871.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,635.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,041 shares of company stock valued at $705,099. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FUL stock opened at $45.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26. HB Fuller Co has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. HB Fuller had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is 21.96%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HB Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HB Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

