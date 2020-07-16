Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $29,974,000. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth $918,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at $846,000. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,005,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 2,301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $161,139.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,281 shares in the company, valued at $37,625,788.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 8,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.09, for a total transaction of $688,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,523,322 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $83.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $67.45. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.72. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $88.27.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.70. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on WSM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $43.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.89.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

