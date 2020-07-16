SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 39,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

SPTS stock opened at $30.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

