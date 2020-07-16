Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 219.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter worth about $878,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth about $210,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the second quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,119,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,690,000 after buying an additional 57,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.50. Lamar Advertising Co has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $406.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $74.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

