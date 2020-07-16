Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Position Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of Daktronics worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Daktronics by 72.2% in the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 599,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 251,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Daktronics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 149,418 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Daktronics by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 155,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 105,824 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 98,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 57.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Daktronics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.57 million, a PE ratio of 207.10 and a beta of 0.73. Daktronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $126.11 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a return on equity of 0.26% and a net margin of 0.08%.

In related news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 391,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,739.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of electronic display systems and related products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International. The company offers video display systems, such as displays to show various levels of video, graphics, and animation; LED ribbon board displays; mobile and modular display systems; freeform LED displays, which include architectural lighting and display products; indoor and outdoor scoreboards for various sports, digit displays, scoring and timing controllers, statistics software, and other related products; and timing systems for sports events primarily aquatics and track competitions, as well as swimming touchpads, race start systems, and relay take-off platforms.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.