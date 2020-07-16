Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $138,000 Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc (NYSE:HRTG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the first quarter worth $106,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Heritage Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of HRTG opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $16.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.24 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.72.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

