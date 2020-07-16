Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,610 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in FutureFuel by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,953 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 15,173 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in FutureFuel during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,465 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FF opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $505.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. FutureFuel Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $53.08 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

