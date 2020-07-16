7,941 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.5% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 8,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.8% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 14,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1% during the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 22,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.52.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

