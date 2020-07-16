Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $203,000 Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDLZ opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.82.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.19.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

