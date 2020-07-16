Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Centurylink by 210.7% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 73,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 50,104 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 21.0% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centurylink by 703.6% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Centurylink by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 422,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Centurylink by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 46,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

CTL opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. Centurylink Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. Centurylink had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Centurylink from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Centurylink from $12.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

