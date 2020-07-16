429 Shares in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Charter Communications news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 5,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $3,030,860.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,967 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,364.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 5,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.10, for a total value of $3,030,790.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,538 shares of company stock valued at $23,828,889. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nomura raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura Securities upgraded Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target (up previously from $625.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.75.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $542.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.98 billion, a PE ratio of 65.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $499.89. Charter Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $345.67 and a 12 month high of $549.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.85). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

