Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Maxim Integrated Products worth $13,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 181,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after buying an additional 13,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

MXIM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.12.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,446 shares of company stock worth $4,564,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

