Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,295 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $13,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 59,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $4,361,536.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $84.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $47.98 and a one year high of $84.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

