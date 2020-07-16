ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Shares Up 24.5%

ARHT Media Inc (CVE:ART)’s share price shot up 24.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.33, 1,724,832 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 687% from the average session volume of 219,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

In other news, Director David Wetherald sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,130,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,652,159.60.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

