Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 4,247 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JEF. TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

