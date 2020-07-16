Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NATI stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.03. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.
NATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.