Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 62,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NATI stock opened at $37.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.03. National Instruments Corp has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.84. National Instruments had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $309.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.11 million. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Instruments Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NATI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

