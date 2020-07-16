Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $227,000 in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,622,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Deluxe by 32.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,054,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,349,000 after acquiring an additional 257,797 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in Deluxe by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,953,000 after acquiring an additional 207,533 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at $3,211,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Deluxe by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 204,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 114,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

In other Deluxe news, SVP Christopher Lee Thomas purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $150,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,603. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Deluxe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a positive return on equity of 41.63%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.