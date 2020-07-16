Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 722 Shares of ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in ICF International were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ICF International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of ICF International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in shares of ICF International by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ICFI. Berenberg Bank raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of ICF International from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of ICF International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, Director Randall Mehl acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.38 per share, for a total transaction of $209,520.00. 4.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICFI opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. ICF International Inc has a one year low of $47.75 and a one year high of $95.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $358.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.57 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ICF International Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.49%.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

