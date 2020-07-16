Royal Bank of Canada Sells 42,165 Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,165 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.24% of Apollo Investment worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 829,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 46,444 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $3,423,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 374,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment stock opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. Apollo Investment Corp. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $606.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.80.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The asset manager reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Apollo Investment had a negative net margin of 41.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.57%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 83.33%.

AINV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Investment from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

