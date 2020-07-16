Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stock Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.12% of NuStar Energy worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 58.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $12.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. NuStar Energy L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.51.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $392.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $33.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.80.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

