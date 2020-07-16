Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Sets New 12-Month High at $76.60

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.60 and last traded at $72.67, with a volume of 337778 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.09.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $55.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.12.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 37.00% and a return on equity of 35.31%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $63,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,564,336 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,664,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 130,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 124,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,684,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 181,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,173,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

