Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,274 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Cooper Companies worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,450,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 47.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 114.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $287.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

