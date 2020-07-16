Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,274 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,264 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Cooper Companies worth $15,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,450,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Cooper Companies by 47.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 114.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,011 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 429.6% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,132,738 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $287.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $296.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Cooper Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $236.68 and a fifty-two week high of $365.68.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.78 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

In other news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield acquired 355 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III acquired 1,000 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.23 per share, with a total value of $278,230.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,430 shares in the company, valued at $11,527,068.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,235 shares of company stock valued at $908,298 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Cooper Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $335.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.25.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Read More: Support Level

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,210 Shares of HB Fuller Co
Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,210 Shares of HB Fuller Co
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC
Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Lamar Advertising Co
Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Lamar Advertising Co
Daktronics, Inc. Stock Position Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC
Daktronics, Inc. Stock Position Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC
Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $138,000 Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc
Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes $138,000 Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report