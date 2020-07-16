Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 83,537 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $13,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 650,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,759,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,539,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,630,000 after acquiring an additional 563,272 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $51.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

