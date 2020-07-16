$25.94 Million in Sales Expected for Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Plymouth Ind Re (NASDAQ:PLYM) will announce sales of $25.94 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Ind Re’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.70 million to $26.18 million. Plymouth Ind Re posted sales of $17.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plymouth Ind Re will report full year sales of $103.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $104.88 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $108.38 million, with estimates ranging from $102.70 million to $114.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plymouth Ind Re.

Plymouth Ind Re stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Plymouth Ind Re has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

