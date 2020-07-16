Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Evolus Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Evolus in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 12th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.72). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Evolus’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on EOLS. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $9.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Evolus from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

EOLS stock opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.63. Evolus has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 197.30% and a negative net margin of 217.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOLS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Evolus by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 1,481.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Evolus by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Evolus by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

