Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note issued on Sunday, July 12th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of ($745.70) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.32 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 168.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities cut The Carlyle Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Shares of CG stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 7,545,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $224,539,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,165,000 shares of company stock worth $784,024,400 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 21.7% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.6% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

