Research Analysts Set Expectations for Marine Products Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corp. (NYSE:MPX) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Marine Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marine Products’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Marine Products had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Marine Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of MPX stock opened at $14.28 on Wednesday. Marine Products has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $505.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marine Products during the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Marine Products Company Profile

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, deckboat, cruiser, jet boat, and sport fishing markets worldwide. The company provides Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi and SSX sportboats, Sunesta sportdecks, Signature cruisers, SunCoast sportdeck outboards, Vortex jet boats and the Surf Series, and Robalo outboard sport fishing boats, as well as H2O Sport, and Fish and Ski boats.

