Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Honeywell International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.60% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.06.

HON opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,730,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,191,334,000 after acquiring an additional 70,899 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $2,664,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 142,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 61,577 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

