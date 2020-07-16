Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Leidos Holdings Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Leidos in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.31.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $86.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.14 and a 200-day moving average of $99.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. Leidos has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total transaction of $283,545.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,573,266.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,168 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after purchasing an additional 36,131 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $30,870,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.