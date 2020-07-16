Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $130,000.00

Analysts expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to report sales of $130,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings. Celsion also reported sales of $130,000.00 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year sales of $380,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130,000.00 to $510,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $21.78 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Celsion.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Celsion had a negative return on equity of 120.14% and a negative net margin of 3,908.00%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million.

CLSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dawson James downgraded shares of Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Celsion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of CLSN stock opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Celsion has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $37.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.48.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsion by 370.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 62,722 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Celsion by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 8.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celsion

Celsion Corporation, a development stage oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating primary liver cancer.

Featured Article: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celsion (CLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.