Brokerages Expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.73 Million

Brokerages expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will post sales of $89.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.00 million and the lowest is $88.47 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $72.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $368.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.50 million to $371.29 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $425.15 million, with estimates ranging from $411.60 million to $438.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. The company had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

CORT stock opened at $16.31 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $18.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.15.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $12,772,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,325.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 883,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after acquiring an additional 821,578 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $7,418,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6,679.5% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 515,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 507,710 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $5,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

