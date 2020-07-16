Camden Property Trust to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Camden Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.88). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

CPT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $90.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.88 and a 200 day moving average of $96.49. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $120.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,841.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 65.87%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.