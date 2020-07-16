Analysts Issue Forecasts for Celestica Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CLS)

Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Celestica in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Pi Financial analyst R. Department forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Celestica’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Celestica had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celestica from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Celestica from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

NYSE:CLS opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.44. Celestica has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $939.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.82, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Celestica by 24.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,581,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Celestica by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,230,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,575 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Celestica by 325.7% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,920,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Celestica by 40.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,445,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 701,243 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Celestica by 42.2% in the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,384,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 708,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

