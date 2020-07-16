Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) will report $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the lowest is $1.04 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs reported sales of $743.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $4.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLF. ValuEngine raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.95. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $11.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 922.4% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 423,692 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after buying an additional 382,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 83,375 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,078 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,934 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 888,674 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 329,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 84,272 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

