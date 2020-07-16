Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Midland States Bancorp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Midland States Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, July 13th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midland States Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.76 million.

MSBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.04 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.11. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 185.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,369. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Schultz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.72 per share, with a total value of $88,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,960 shares of company stock worth $373,677 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

