Research Analysts Offer Predictions for PulteGroup, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for PulteGroup in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PulteGroup’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra increased their price target on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

PHM stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.56. PulteGroup has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after buying an additional 580,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,549,000 after purchasing an additional 273,698 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 15.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,859,000 after purchasing an additional 529,526 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,080,000 after acquiring an additional 854,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,401,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 13.75%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

