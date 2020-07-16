$2.11 Million in Sales Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to post $2.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.57 million and the lowest is $1.25 million. Bicycle Therapeutics reported sales of $1.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year sales of $6.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 million to $11.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.53 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 414.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $3,607,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $340.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78 and a beta of -0.54. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $20.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

